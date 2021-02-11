Dane Swan is days away from becoming a father and it is such an exciting time for him and his partner Taylor.

The former footy legend is pretty relaxed about the whole situation… but Jase & PJ think he might be feeling a little bit too relaxed. They are under the impression he hasn’t exactly clicked on to how much responsibility is about to be thrust upon him.

On Thursday morning, Jase & PJ got Taylor on the phone to get the inside scoop on what Dane is like at home to see how ready Dane is to be a father. It seems things are a little… questionable.

It’s all fun… Dane is going to be an AWESOME dad!

Advertisement

Advertisement

We can’t wait to hear the baby news as soon as the little one joins the world!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement