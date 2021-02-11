Dane Swan is days away from becoming a father and it is such an exciting time for him and his partner Taylor.
The former footy legend is pretty relaxed about the whole situation… but Jase & PJ think he might be feeling a little bit too relaxed. They are under the impression he hasn’t exactly clicked on to how much responsibility is about to be thrust upon him.
On Thursday morning, Jase & PJ got Taylor on the phone to get the inside scoop on what Dane is like at home to see how ready Dane is to be a father. It seems things are a little… questionable.
It’s all fun… Dane is going to be an AWESOME dad!
We can’t wait to hear the baby news as soon as the little one joins the world!
