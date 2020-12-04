Melbourne is set to be hit with strong, gusty winds as a cold front crosses Victoria on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting damaging north to northwesterly winds with peak gusts of 100-110km/hr developing in the morning. These will ease up into the evening.

It’ll be a wet day as well with a high chance of showers forecasted and a top of 26 degrees. A thunderstorm is on the cards as well.

⚠️ A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for damaging winds on SATURDAY as a strong cold front crosses #Victoria. Know your weather, know your risk. Find detailed warning information at https://t.co/vARpWjxfmI pic.twitter.com/ojCZFDmsuf — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 3, 2020

In the event of damaging winds, it is recommended to secure loose items, stay indoors and away from windows.

If you must be outside, stay away from trees (assuming they are unstable), fallen powerlines, low-lying areas, debris and other hazards. If driving conditions are dangerous, pull over.

