A man has been arrested after he was filmed climbing on to the wing of plane during takeoff.

The incident happened at Las Vegas airport, on the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane bound for Portland, Oregon.

In a video shared to Twitter, the man is seen climbing up on to the plane’s wing before running to the winglet and removing his shoes.

Man falls off wing of Alaska Airlines 737 preparing to depart Las Vegas McCarran Airport, Nevada. https://t.co/YuLjRh4jcw pic.twitter.com/R592Dhr6dE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) December 13, 2020

He continued to grab on to the wing of the plane, as officers approached him he eventually fell to the tarmac before being apprehended.

Witnesses say that they saw him jumping a fence to cross the tarmac to the plane.

The plane returned to the gate for an inspection before eventually taking off.