We always get an early reminder that Christmas is on the way in supermarkets and department stores around the October mark… but in August? This is new.

Multiple Costco shoppers have spotted festive decorations pop up in their local stores includes trees, wreaths, baubles and gift wrapping.

On the Facebook group Christmas Mums Australia, customers shared photos of the new range.

“It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas!” one Facebook user wrote.

“This makes me so happy!” another added.

Sure, Christmas is a few months away, but we could all use a little more joy these days so we will take it!

