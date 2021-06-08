Victoria has recorded two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus overnight – both are connected to current outbreaks.

One of the new cases is a child linked to the West Melbourne outbreak and one is a household contact of a worker linked to Arcare Maidstone.

Acting Premier James Merlino has confirmed that the state is on track for a “further easing of restrictions in regional Victoria and an easing of restrictions in Melbourne.”

Mr Merlino has also revealed on Wednesday morning that contact tracers has “found a match” in a returned traveller from Sri Lanka on 8th of May and the West Melbourne cluster. This particular cluster is carrying the Delta variant.

“While we have a genomic link, we do not currently have an epidemiological link, further investigations are under way to see if we are able to establish any contact between the returned traveller and these families,” Merlino said.

“There’s currently no definitive understanding of where a transmission events may have occurred but we are investigating all possibilities from the plane to travel to hotel.”

22,814 test results were received overnight and 21,192 vaccine doses were administered yesterday across Victoria.

For exposure sites information, go here.