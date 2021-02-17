Australia woke up to the news that there was… no news on their Facebook feed this morning.

The shock move by the social media giant is in response to the government’s proposed media bargaining laws that will force tech companies to pay for news content.

News publishers that have been affected include the ABC, Herald Sun, The Age, as well as the Bureau of Meteorology and several health departments.

To make sense on what is going on, Jase & PJ got tech expert Trevor Long on the phone to explain the situation and whether we can expect this to stick around for the long term.

Time to reactivate the good old MySpace account!

