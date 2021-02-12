Coles and Woolworths have reintroduced product limits amid Victoria’s ‘circuit breaker action’ lockdown announcement.
Shoppers across Melbourne has reportedly started clearing out shelves even before Premier Daniel Andrews had taken to the podium to announce the five-day lockdown, buying items such as toilet paper and meat in bulk.
Note to all the crazed shoppers I just saw in Coles Chapel Street: they will be announcing a 5 day lockdown not Armageddon. Supermarkets will , as always, remain open. Special shout-out to the insane woman buying 8 hot chickens!
— Peter Ford (@mrpford) February 12, 2021
The major supermarkets have listed items that were difficult to find during the 2020 lockdown, including hand sanitiser, paper tower and flour.
COLES
One Pack Per Customer
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towel
Two Packs Per Customer
- Fresh white milk
- Hand sanitiser
- Pasta (including chilled)
- Liquid soap
- Poultry thighs
- Poultry breasts
- Tissues
- Mince
- Burgers
- Frozen vegetables
- Sausages
- Frozen chips
- Long life milk
- Canned meals
- Canned fish
- Flour
- Canned vegetables
- Rice
- Pre-packed seafood
- Sugar
- Noodles
- Eggs
- Face masks
WOOLWORTHS
Two Packs Per Customer
- Antibacterial wipes
- Canned fish
- Canned tomatoes
- Canned legumes
- Canned vegetables
- Flour
- Frozen chips, gems and wedges
- Frozen desserts
- Frozen fruit
- Frozen vegetables
- Long life milk
- Liquid soap
- Noodles
- Pasta (including chilled)
- Paper towels
- Rice
- Sugar
- Tissues
- Toilet paper
- Bread
- Eggs
- Fresh white milk
- Burgers, rissoles and meatballs
- Mince (fixed weight only)
- Sausages
- Two packs beef
- Two packs lamb
- Two packs pork
2KG LIMITS ON:
Meat from the Butcher
Poultry from the Deli
Smallgoods from the Deli