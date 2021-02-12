Coles and Woolworths have reintroduced product limits amid Victoria’s ‘circuit breaker action’ lockdown announcement.

Shoppers across Melbourne has reportedly started clearing out shelves even before Premier Daniel Andrews had taken to the podium to announce the five-day lockdown, buying items such as toilet paper and meat in bulk.

Note to all the crazed shoppers I just saw in Coles Chapel Street: they will be announcing a 5 day lockdown not Armageddon. Supermarkets will , as always, remain open. Special shout-out to the insane woman buying 8 hot chickens! — Peter Ford (@mrpford) February 12, 2021

The major supermarkets have listed items that were difficult to find during the 2020 lockdown, including hand sanitiser, paper tower and flour.

COLES

One Pack Per Customer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toilet Paper

Paper Towel

Two Packs Per Customer

Fresh white milk

Hand sanitiser

Pasta (including chilled)

Liquid soap

Poultry thighs

Poultry breasts

Tissues

Mince

Burgers

Frozen vegetables

Sausages

Frozen chips

Long life milk

Canned meals

Canned fish

Flour

Canned vegetables

Rice

Pre-packed seafood

Sugar

Noodles

Eggs

Face masks

WOOLWORTHS

Two Packs Per Customer

Antibacterial wipes

Canned fish

Canned tomatoes

Canned legumes

Canned vegetables

Flour

Frozen chips, gems and wedges

Frozen desserts

Frozen fruit

Frozen vegetables

Long life milk

Liquid soap

Noodles

Pasta (including chilled)

Paper towels

Rice

Sugar

Tissues

Toilet paper

Bread

Eggs

Fresh white milk

Burgers, rissoles and meatballs

Mince (fixed weight only)

Sausages

Two packs beef

Two packs lamb

Two packs pork

Advertisement

Advertisement

2KG LIMITS ON:

Meat from the Butcher

Poultry from the Deli

Smallgoods from the Deli