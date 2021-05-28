Coles and Woolworths supermarkets have brought back limits on toilet paper after Victorian shoppers rushed back into stores to pick up supplies for the seven-day circuit breaker lockdown.

Coles reinstated their two pack per person limit as a “temporary” measure to combat the issue.

“We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and this temporary measure will help us to manage demand so that we can return our stores to a fully-stocked position as quickly as possible,” a spokesman said to The Herald Sun.

“All Coles supermarkets, liquor and Coles Express sites will continue to trade during the lockdown in Victoria with enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place.

“We ask that customers stay calm, shop normally, and be respectful to our hardworking team members.”

Woolworths brought back a similar limit on toilet paper, with shoppers only able to purchase two packets per purchase.

We’re reinstating limits on toilet paper in VIC to help ensure more customers have fair access to it. We have plenty of stock and our teams are working hard to replenish our shelves. We thank customers for their patience as we do this. We will remain open throughout the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/U75hiF2Hi8 — Woolworths (@woolworths) May 27, 2021

