Coles has announced it will lift the last of its product buying restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means customers are now free to purchase their favourite items as freely as they wish.

From tomorrow, there will no longer be buying limits on antibacterial wipes and liquid soap as demand eases.

A Coles spokesperson said, “we know it has been a challenging time for many and we hope having no buying restrictions on these every day products will help make life easier for our customers. We would like to thank customers for their ongoing patience and our team for their incredible work to help us reach a new normal in shopping. We are also grateful to our suppliers and logistics partners who helped restock our shelves and the state and federal governments who helped us to get deliveries to stores as quickly as possible during the height of the crisis.

“It’s very important that we all continue to work together and follow government guidelines in store to maintain social distancing. The safety of our team and customers remains our biggest focus as we continue to get through this together as a community.”

Coles customers are still only able to purchases four tins of baby formula per transaction – a limit which was in place prior to the global health crisis.