We’ve definitely learnt to expect the unexpected in 2020, but this Coles shopper certainly wasn’t expecting this.

Customer Emma-Jane took to social media to reveal she had found the word ‘sexy’ stamped onto her leg of pork while making dinner.

“Thanks for the giggle, Coles,” Emma wrote on Facebook.

Meat is usually stamped to help identify where it has come from, and a spokesperson for the supermarket told 7News.com.au they will be looking into the message.

“The branding on this roast seems a little cheeky and we’ll be following up with our supplier.”