Coles have sold out of the cheap, refurbished iPhones that were announced just six weeks ago.

The supermarket giant announced that they would be selling refurbished iPhone 7s with a $10 Boost Mobile SIM Card for just $259.

However, stock soon sold out across participating stores with the iPhones not being made available online.

The $259 iPhone is thought to have proven popular as a way of getting a capable smartphone in the hands of children, without the the cost of a new handset.

New iPhones can cost thousands of dollars with the most expensive version of the new iPhone 12 Pro retailing for over $2,300.

It is understood that a number of stores in NSW have received more of the refurbished iPhone 7s, which will be available this week for the non-sale price of $299.

If you can’t find the refurbished iPhones at Coles, you might still be able to get your hands on them at refurbished.boost.com.au

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Coles iphone