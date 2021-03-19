Coles is aiming to become Australia’s most sustainable supermarket, and they’ve taken one giant leap forward towards this in Melbourne.

Coles’ newest sustainability concept store has just been revealed in Moonee Ponds and boy, does it have some cool features.

Sure, you’ll be able to do your regular shopping there but you’ll feel amazing while you do it.

The trolley baskets have been made with 90% recycled milk bottles and 10% recycled plastic, not to mention all the hand sanitising stations have been made from recycled materials as well.

You’ll be able to head over to the new fruit and veg bar to have your produce sliced and diced just the way you like it, and even made into a juice!

Oh, and this is the really fun part. You’ll definitely won’t go hungry while grocery shopping anymore with a range of food stores INSIDE the new Coles.

Local pizza makers Tremila will be selling pizza by the whole or by the slice to enjoy onsite or takeaway. These legends can whip fresh pizza up before your eyes in just 90 SECONDS.

There will also be premium locally caught seafood at The Fishery which will be run by industry expert John Sussman, so you know it will be the real deal.

The Liquorland will also have a major focus on local ranges include 140 locals beers, wine and spirits and Roll’d will also be heading into the supermarket for every time you are craving a good old rice paper roll.