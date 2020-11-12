We are diving head first into the festive season and Coles are out here supporting us with their fabulous ‘Best Buys’ range…

Featuring a range of cookware, tableware and festive utensils to make entertaining and gifting this festive season easier and more affordable.

Coles has also brought back the popular limited edition Air Fryer Oven following its sell-out success earlier this year.

The powerful 1800W stainless steel 25L Air Fryer Oven is just $129 and includes 10 pre-set functions with 360 degree hot air circulation to roast, toast and broil food to healthy, fat-reduced perfection.

To raise the tone of festive entertaining, customers can deck the dinner table with a 12-piece dinner set with gold trim edges for $29.99, 6 pack stemless glassware and bamboo serving board for $12.99 each and a Lazy Susan 360 rotating glass platter for $9.99.

Coles Best Buys is available every fortnight, starting on a Friday to help kick start savings for the weekend.

The range will continue to evolve with different themes and new products each event.

Products are only available for a limited time and while stocks last!