Coles will offer huge discounts on gift cards to over 90 retailers as part of its Black Friday sales this year.

The supermarket will be offering 15 per cent off of a range of gift cards purchased this Friday, including Nike, Adidas, Nintendo, Asos, Google Play and JB Hifi.

The discounts come at a handy time in the lead up to Christmas and with other retailers already offering storewide savings as part of their own Black Friday promotions.

Customers are limited to a maximum of 5 gift cards per person and runs from November 25 through until December 1.

The full list of gift cards being sold at 15 per cent off is:

Academy

Adairs Kids

Adairs

Adidas

Adore Beauty

Aquila

asos

Aveda

Baby Bunting

Billabong

Booktopia

Bounce

Camping World

Compleat Angler

Diesel

Dive & Ski

Drummond Golf

Edge

Foot Locker

Forever New

Giant

H&M

Holey Moley Golf Clubs

House

Hype

IMAX

Intersport

JB HIFI

Kookai

Mac

Matchbox

Merrel

My House

Neverland

New Balance

Nike

Platypus

Princess Polly

Provincial

Puma

Purebaby

Quiksilver

Ripe Maternity

Robin’s Kitchen

Scooter Hut

Seafolly

Showpo

Skechers

Sportsgirl

Sportspower

Strike

Sunburn

Surf

Surfstitch

The Athletes Foot

The Good Guys

Tiger Mist

Timberland

Tony Bianco

Toyworld

Trybe

Universal Store

Urban Home

Wheel & Barrow

XBOX