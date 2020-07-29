If there’s one thing people love in this life, it is FREE STUFF. You may have to do a quick shop first, but if you are after the feeling of getting a freebie, Coles is the place to be!

Coles has just revealed their Instant Win giveaway which will see the supermarket chain throw around millions of prizes to shoppers from now until the 22nd of September.

It’s pretty simple to enter – purchase three or more participating products from your local store, and then head to coles.com.au/instantwin to enter your prize code.

Your instant prize is then revealed and it could be seriously major, including escapes to Australian destinations, vouchers and even Menulog for a year (and we could ALL get around that!)

You won’t have too many issues with participating products either – they include the basics such as Vegemite, Finish dishwashing tablets, Tip Top bread, Schmackos and Colgate toothpaste.

Happy shopping – and winning!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1