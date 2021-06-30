If you head into your local Coles from Thursday this week, you might notice that things are a little different.

The supermarket giant is stripping an entire range of products from its shelves as part of its commitment to reducing how much plastic waste its products generate.

Single-use plastic cutlery, plates and other tableware will be taken off supermarket shelves permanently in a bid to cut down on waste.

The more sustainable timber and paper products will take their place for customers who still need something less breakable for their picnics.

Coles first announced that they would be turning their backs on single-use plastics entirely in February this year, with the start of the new financial year set as the cut-off date for more than 2,500 stores around the country.

Food packaging is also set for a shake-up, with the amount of plastic used to be reduced. Coles is said to be looking into replacing soft plastics with sustainably-sourced, recycled plastics to package food in-store.

According to Coles, their sustainability changes will divert 1.5 million kilograms of plastic away from landfill each year.

Woolies have also agreed to a new “plastics pact” which will see the supermarket giants working together to tackle the plastic crisis.