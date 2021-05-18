Coles and Woolworths have taken a massive step in their commitment to helping Aussies reduce their plastic waste.

The two supermarket giants have signed on to make all their plastics in-store either recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Both Coles and Woolies banned their single-use plastic bags in 2018, however, the supermarkets continue to come under fire for their replacement plastic bags along with the amount of plastic waste generated by each store.

The commitment sees the supermarkets sign up to the Plastic Pact, along with around 60 other companies from the Australia/Pacific region.

Other companies to have signed up to reduce their plastic waste include giants such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nestle and Arnott’s Biscuits.

The ban on single-use plastic bags is said to have saved a combined total of 5.9 billion bags from going to landfill in its first year, however, questions continue to be asked about how both brands could be more sustainable.

It is unclear how Coles and Woolies plan to reduce their plastic to zero.

