It’s that time of year again!

Click Frenzy, Australia’s first and most recognised national online mega-sale event, is set to smash records once the clock strikes 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday November 10th.

This year’s Main Event is gearing up to be a real winner for Australian retail and shoppers this year.

Touted as The Sale That Stops a Nation, Click Frenzy, will run for a whopping 53 hours, ending on midnight Thursday 12th November!

Held at www.clickfrenzy.com.au, you can expect incredible savings across every category you could imagine.

These include electrical & home office, fashion, travel, food, wine & liquor, home & décor, kids, toys & pets, health & beauty, outdoor, auto & BBQ, sports & leisure homewares, trending, premium and many more.

So, who’s participating you ask? Who isn’t?!

A number of leading Australian and global brands are on board this year, including Adidas, Adore Beauty, Amart, Anaconda, Barbecues Galore, Big W, Bose, Canon, Catch, Cellarmasters, Coles Online, Dell, Dyson, FILA, Forty Winks, Goodlife Health Clubs, HP, House, Kogan, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Michael Hill, Mimco, MJ Bale, MyDeal, Myer, New Balance, OPSM, Peter Alexander, Peter’s of Kensington, Priceline, Red Balloon, Shaver Shop, Sheridan, Sony, Sunglass Hut, T2, Target, Telstra and Under Armour. Just to name a few! And in very exciting news for car lovers, Volkswagen and Subaru will be spinning out incredible car deals.

And yes, it’s true! The insane Go Wild 99% off deals are back and better than ever…

Over 30+ products are expected to be snapped up at 99% off, with Apple Airpods Pro for $4, GHD hair straightener for $2, a Healthy Choice Airfryer for $1 and Samsung TV for $9 up for grabs. More to be announced!

Here is just a sneak peak of what shoppers can expect on the night:

· Sheridan Outlet: 60% off all Sheridan and 30% off Pillows & Quilts.

· Bose: up to 50% on select products; ranging from Noise cancelling headphones to portable bluetooth speakers.

· The Athlete’s Foot: up to 40% off a range of footwear from ASICS, Brooks, Adidas, Nike & more. 25% off all clothing (excludes socks).

· Myer: Unmissable savings across homewares, electrical and fashion. 30% off Christmas Trees, Décor and Decorations.

· House: Extra 25% Off Sitewide including sale. Save up to 75% off RRP

· Dell: up to 40% off on selected items

· Forty Winks: 50% Off Selected Big Brand Mattresses.

· Hype DC: 20% Off All Nike & Dr Martens at Hype DC.

· Priceline: save up to 75% on a massive range of Clearance Makeup.

· T2: up to 50% off selected items.

· Spotlight: Up to 40% Manchester and Home Décor Products.

· Koala Bamboo: 30-75% off storewide

Get those virtual shopping carts ready!

