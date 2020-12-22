It’s basically an unspoken tradition that you wheel out your most delicious sweet treats before everybody starts eating Christmas lunch.

It makes perfect sense, if you think about it. You don’t want to save your most delicious foods for after lunch when everyone’s unbuttoning their pants and saying things like “I’m never eating again”.

And while you might have your traditional pre-game sweets, you might also want to woo the family with some so-delicious-it-seems-criminal snacks. Christmas Crack is exactly that type of snack.

It has gone viral on social media over the past month as people discover exactly why it has earned the name Christmas CRACK.

It’s a super sweet, chocolate and caramel treat but the secret to its deliciousness comes in its base which consists of your garden variety Salada biscuits!

Advertisement

Advertisement

For some reason the salty flavour and crispy cracker texture perfectly complements that sweet caramel/chocolate topping. And wow, are they moreish!?!

To make Christmas Crack, you’ll need the following ingredients:

180g Dark Chocolate

1 cup Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

125g Salada Biscuits (one sleeve worth)

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 200C On stovetop, bring the butter to the boil then add in the brown sugar. Continue whisking until mixture becomes caramel-like in consistency, then remove from heat Line an oven tray with baking paper, and Salada biscuits in single layer Pour the caramel over the Salada biscuits, then place into oven for 5 minutes. While the tray is in the oven, melt the chocolate. Remove from oven and top with the melted chocolate. Place in fridge for 2 hours.