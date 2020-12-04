‘Silent Night’ will take on a new meaning for Christmas carollers this year after the State Government laid out the rules around performances during the festive season.

In a statement, the DHHS said that singers will need to be a lot quieter this year to help stop the spread of the virus. The state’s mask rule will also still apply for performers.

“Indoor environments always carry greater risk than outdoors environments. Therefore singing outdoors is recommended but where this is not possible, it is recommended to do so in subdued voice and continue to wear fitted face masks,” the statement read.

Performers must also stand two metres apart and the show cannot last longer than half an hour.

The DHHS has also made a point about Christmas decorations, making a reminder to businesses and hospitals that they should be “safely and sensibly positioned so that they are not frequently touched.”