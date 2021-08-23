It’s safe to say that AFL fans were treated to one of the most thrilling games of football on Saturday afternoon when the Melbourne Demons managed to clinch the 2021 AFL Minor Premiership, ending a 57 year drought.

It’s safe to say Jase & Lauren In The Morning family member Christian Petracca, who is a superstar of the team, is still riding on cloud nine after the historic victory.

On Monday morning, he joined the team to discuss the game and what it was like when Max Gawn slotted that all-important goal. It turns out, he couldn’t even watch!

For a little bit of fun, Jase also dared him to read out messages from the Melbourne Demons WhatsApp group… it was a bit interesting.

