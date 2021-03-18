Chadstone Shopping Centre have begun an overhaul of their car park, a project which will create 300 jobs for Victorians.

The car park will have an extra 850 spaces plus new technology to make moving around the area easier.

“We’re excited to see Chadstone’s evolution continue,” Chadstone Centre Manager Michael Whitehead said.

“Our community told us they wanted more parking which, combined with highly accurate guidance technology as well as new access lanes and ramps, will make it much easier to find a park.”

As for now, the David Jones car park entrance remains open towards the south and customers can still park anywhere else in the Chadstone precinct. The rooftop is currently closed for access as work continues.

Chadstone will be providing traffic management teams throughout the project to help shoppers navigate with plenty of signage.

