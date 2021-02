A new season of Jase & PJ’s Epic Tales has begun and it is more thrilling, emotional and inspiring than ever before.

To kick things off, we met Jess and Luke, two firefighters who became lifesavers when one of their own was struggling to survive as flames raged on around them during the 2019 bushfire crisis.

But the biggest moment of all was when we reunited them all in the studio…

A BRAND NEW Epic Tale begins on Monday from 7AM on Jase & PJ!

