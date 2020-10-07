As Jase & PJ get ready to share some more amazing Epic Tales with Melbourne starting next week, we thought it was time to catch up with every Epic Tale so far!

Have a listen to them all below and prepare yourself for more Melburnians to reveal their Epic Tales from next week.

Season 1

Brad’s Epic Tale



Shiranthi & Niruni’s Epic Tale



Harry’s Epic Tale



Megan’s Epic Tale

Season 2

Ben’s Epic Tale

Khadija’s Epic Tale



If you or someone you know is having trouble coping with the topics discussed in Khadija’s Epic Tale, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Rob’s Epic Tale



Jules Allen’s Epic Tale



An all-new series of Epic Tales, starts Monday with Jase & PJ in the morning!