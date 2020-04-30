A car has crashed into the front of a Bunnings store in Brunswick on Thursday morning.
The white car has mounted the footpath near Albert Street at the front entrance of the store, with emergency services called just after 10.30am.
Police are directing motorists who have been asked to use Lygon Street or Melville Road instead and allow extra time.
At least one person was taken to hospital with another assessed at the scene.
A car has crashed through the front of a Bunnings store in Melbourne's north. Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene in Brunswick on Sydney Road. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/UySixYH5Eg
— 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) April 30, 2020