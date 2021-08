In this week’s big celebrity news… it looks like Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are an item!

3PM Pick Up’s Yumi Stynes and Monty Dimond were gawking over paparazzi shots off the pair, which include the Magic Mike star dinking the actress on the back of a bike.

One of the photos also includes a grocery run which seemed to include a purchase of toilet paper. Monty and Yumi got way off track, wondering whether the pair would be purchasing ‘6 Ply’ or offering for something a little more alternative.