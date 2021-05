Champion snowboarder and new mum Torah Bright made an impact on social media when she posted a photo of her breastfeeding whilst doing a handstand. No one should ever have to apologise for having a body like THAT!

It’s safe to say 3PM Pick Up’s Monty Dimond was pretty impressed, so much so, she wanted to take on the challenge herself.

“I’ve got a four month old, bring it on!”

Great work, Monty!

Advertisement

Advertisement