A Woolworths customer has revealed her surprise after she received an unexpected note with her online order.

Posting on Facebook, shopper Paige said she was shocked to receive a handwritten message from a Woolies employee alongside her groceries.

The note, which was attached to a box of chocolates, congratulated Paige on placing her first pick-up order.

“Congratulations on your first online order Paige!” the note read.

“Thank you for choosing to shop with us here at Woolworths Huonville.

“We hope you’ve had a good weekend.”

Paige said, “Wouldn’t have ever expected it but something so small made such a wonderful experience.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket was happy to have made Paige’s day.

“We’re so glad to hear about your experience with this wonderful surprise in your recent Pick-Up order,” the spokesperson said.