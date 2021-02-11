Coles have launched a brand new service that means customers will able to pick up their groceries within 90 minutes of ordering online.

The new program will be available at more than 400 supermarkets nationally and is branded as ‘Click & Collect Rapid.’

On top of the quickness of the service, customers will also be able to order products they can’t for delivery, such as the classic $10 hot chicken.

To undertake the quick service, shoppers must spend at least $30, the order can only be for a maximum of 40 items, and a $5 fee applies for the order to be picked, packed and ready for collection between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

James Geddes, Coles’ Online Head of Network Development and Customer Delivery said “Coles Online continues to grow in popularity and we’re excited to launch this offer for customers who are looking for a convenient and affordable shopping experience,” he said.

“The feedback from customers who used Click&Collect Rapid during our trial last year was overwhelmingly positive and it has proven particularly popular with customers who tend to have smaller baskets and shop more frequently as they can place their order during the day and collect it on the way home.”

The service does not include liquor, grab and go sushi, wraps, sandwiches and deli platters.

