A mum has revealed a simple hack that she uses to TRIPLE her oven space and all she has used is a Kmart roasting pan.

Taking to a popular Facebook group, the woman shared how she has managed to get 14 schnitzels into her small kitchen oven, saying “Why didn’t I think of this earlier, small oven big family”.

She went on to explain that she used a Kmart rousing pan and turn the rack ‘upside down’.

The user went on to say “So it’s lower and able to hold the chicken schnitzels up to save room in the oven.”

Her post quickly got a lot of respondents saying it was ‘genius’ and ‘impressive’.

“Now that’s the kinda hack that makes everyday life easier!” one person commented.

One person even took it to the next level say it was ‘perfect for tacos’.