We all know Jase & PJ have been besties for a very long time. These two would be there for each other at the drop of a hat… or would they?

While at an appointment, PJ had naturally put Jase down as her emergency contact (naaww), but then she wondered… how would he actually go in the event of an emergency? Would he actually respond on time?

So, she pretended there was an emergency and put through a couple of calls under a blocked phone number… did he pick up and rise to the occasion?

Regardless of any fake emergency, we don’t think anything is coming between these two anytime soon.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!