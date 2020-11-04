Families who had planned to camp on Mornington Peninsula’s foreshore will need to change their plans after the council announced they will be postponing the camping season until February 2021.

It was expected that the season would be able to kick off on October 23, however, due to the risk of community transmission of the coronavirus, the Mornington Peninsula Shire has pulled the plug for the “foreseeable future.”

“Even as we hopefully move from Step 4 into the last step of the Roadmap and then COVID normal, social distancing, density quotients, group sizes and a range of other measures will still be required. It’s not feasible to have foreshore camping under many of these conditions,” Mornington Peninsula Shire CEO John Baker said in a statement.

“One of our major concerns is the transmission risk from people having to use the shared toilet and show amenity blocks.

“This approach is consistent with the Chief Health Officer’s advice which has underpinned our decision.”

It is expected the next update on foreshore camping will be in January 2021. Anyone who had bookings has been notified by email.