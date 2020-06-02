Australians have spent big bucks on cleaning products, especially over the last few months. However an item has appeared which could save you thousands of dollars at your local supermarket, and it has been sitting at Bunnings all this time!

Reddit user A_Cat_Named_Frank revealed they save money by purchasing five-litre spray and wipe cleaning concentrate from the hardware store which only costs $27.44.

“Go to Bunnings for cleaning supplies,” they wrote with the image.

“That $30 bottle make up 300 litres of spray and wipe. The equivalent volume from Coles would cost you $2700.”

The calculation was made based on Dettol spray and wipe, marked as $4.50 for 500ml.

Other Reddit users were grateful for the hack, with one calling it, “the greatest life hack I’ve seen in ages.”

