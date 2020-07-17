Staff at Bunnings will receive a bonus payment of up to $1,000 as a thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the crisis began, the hardware chain has been packed to the brim with customers stocking up on supplies. At the height of the pandemic, Bunnings urged patrons to respect their employees after staff reported the abuse they had copped.

As a reward for their efforts, employees are being given a cash bonus.

Full-time staff will receive up to $1,000 while part-time and casual workers will receive an amount based on the hours they’ve worked over the past six months. Store support centre staff will also receive up to $500.

“We wanted to say a sincere thanks to you all for supporting us through this difficult time,” Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said in a statement.

“We know that the past six months has been really challenging for all of our team in different ways, so on behalf of the Bunnings leadership team a huge thank you to you all for a truly incredible effort this year.”

He added, “Our teams have worked incredibly hard to keep our stores open and safe for everyone.

“We’re thanking our team for their truly incredible effort, and will reward them in the best way possible, and we wanted to do this as early as we could after the end of financial year.”

Bunnings sales increased by 19.2 per cent in the five months to May 31.