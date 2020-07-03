It takes guts to admit it, but many of us fancy ourselves as far more handy around the house than reality would suggest.

And if lockdown has shown us anything, it’s that your lofty DIY ambitions can often fall flat when you don’t know what the next step is supposed to be.

Bunnings are coming to the rescue for us hopeless DIY-ers, launching their very own DIY hotline.

The help line allows Bunnings customers to call a number for how-to advice, as well as information on products sold in-store.

Members of the Bunnings team will be staffing the phone so that we can get actual answers when we get absolutely stuck.

Which we do…every time we undertake a DIY project.

The move comes after Bunnings noted a huge spike in the amount of DIY projects being undertaken by Aussies in lockdown, with gardening and home renovation projects the most popular among those in lockdown.

Those wanting to speak to a Bunnings pro can call 1800 560 771.