Bunnings has hit back at claims that they offered apologies to people who have refused to wear a mask up in their stores.

The claims had been circulating since a series of videos featuring people contesting the store’s mandatory face covering rules with Bunnings staff.

The videos have featured Bunnings customers filming themselves clashing with staff over the rule, often citing irrelevant or misunderstood laws.

One of the mask-refusing customers took to social media after her confrontation to declare that Bunnings had sent her an apology following her incident.

“Bunnings have just sent me an apology and pulled down their posts and asked me to provide my contact information so they can calmly and respectively find a solution to what wrongfully occurred yesterday in the Maribyrnong store,” her post read.

However, the hardware giant’s Managing Director refutes the claim.

“To be absolutely clear, we require that all customers wear a face mask or face covering if they visit a Bunnings store or Trade Centre in metropolitan Melbourne or the Mitchell Shire,” Mike Schneider said.

“Regardless of what some people have said online, we make no apologies for following the advice of the Chief Health Officer in order to keep everyone in our stores safe.”

In one now-popular video a woman repeatedly cites the UN’s 1948 Declaration of Human Rights as reason to not wear a face covering at a hardware store.

A $200 fine applies to anybody caught in public without a mask inthe Melbourne metro area or the Mitchell Shire without a valid reason.