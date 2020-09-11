Budget carrier Tigerair Australia has officially folded after 13 years in our skies.

The airline attributed the shut down to COVID-19 lockdowns.

“There is no denying these are tough times for everyone in the travel and tourism industry,” the airline stated.

“Sadly, after 13 years of operations, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Tigerair Australia brand.

“Since our very first flight on 23 November 2007 from Melbourne to the Gold Coast, we’ve provided affordable air travel to more than 30 million customers across Australia.”

Those with Tigerair travel credit will be able to use it on flights operated by Virgin Australia.

Jetstar, owned by Qantas, is now the sole surviving low-cost airline.

