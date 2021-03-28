In breaking news from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Brisbane will go into lockdown due to 10 new local COVID-19 confirmed cases.

From 5:00 pm this afternoon, all of Brisbane will be put into a mandatory lockdown for 3 days.

The lockdown will be for greater Brisbane, which is Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands.

All schools in the above-listed regions will also be closed from tomorrow.

Aged care and disability centres, hospitals, and correctional centres will be closed as well.

Masks will be mandatory and gatherings of people to your own home are now limited to 30 people.

Shops will remain open and seating will be reimposed in bars and cafes.

It is required that people only leave the house for essential reasons, such as grocery shopping, work, exercise or medical care.

As of yesterday, the City of Brisbane and Moreton Bay was listed as an orange zone under the ‘traffic light’ permit system. At time of publishing, there has been no further changes to entry into Victoria.

