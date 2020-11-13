We’ve all heard stories of online purchases turning up looking nothing like what was advertised.

And this one’s a doozy.

In a Facebook post, bride-to-be Aubrey said she had to buy her wedding gown online because of COVID-19.

However, upon receiving the dress… something wasn’t right.

“Two weeks ago, my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company, wanting to return it,” she posted.

“I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered.”

What she had ordered:

What she got:

The photos showed the dress was missing diamantes and instead of a fitted, ruched bodice with ruffles at the bottom, the shapeless design was rather plain.

She then revealed one helluva plot twist.

“Well, today I received this response from the company ‘you put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way.’”

“Who knew that they shipped wedding dresses inside out?”

She confirmed that the dress was in fact “beautiful”.