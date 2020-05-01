The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Melbourne tonight.

Damaging winds averaging 60-70 km/hr, with peak gusts of 90 km/hr are expected to rush through our eastern suburbs overnight.

Severe weather warning has been extended to more parts of the state, including east and southeastern #Melbourne. All warnings can be found: https://t.co/6tVZZ4A8E5 pic.twitter.com/EeMGW08tBI — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 1, 2020

BOM has indicated Frankston could be one of the affected locations.

The State Emergency Service recommends that people take care underneath trees, secure loose items, move vehicles, avoid hazards and stay away from fallen powerlines.

Lastly, it’s advised that you should stay at home – but we’re sure everyone is already planning to follow strict stay at home restrictions this Friday night anyway.

Melbourne will have a very cold and wet weekend with maximum temperatures of just 13-14 degrees and lots of rain. It’s the perfect time to snuggle up and watch some TV!