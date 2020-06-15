It’s been hard to keep the kids entertained during these tough times, so when sales come up where popular items get slashed by up to 85 per cent, you’ll want a piece of the cake!

Big W’s annual Toy Mania sale has arrived again and they are boasting deals half-price deals on big brand toys, amongst others.

More than 700 popular toys will be marked down which is the perfect opportunity to start marking off that Christmas list and head over to the lay-by counter. In fact, the department store is expecting half of the customers to choose this option!

Showstoppers include the Toy Story 4 Blast Off Buzz toy that has been slashed by half price to just $17.50; the Nerf N-Strike Elite which is now $59, a saving of $70; and a three-storey Barbie Dreamhouse which is down to $200 from $350.

There will also be deals on gaming including Nintendo Switch.

The sale will launch online early from Midnight Tuesday 16 June, before landing in stores on Thursday 18 June until the 15 July. To see the full range of deals, see the catalogue here.