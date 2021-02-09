Big W has announced that it will be launching its ‘Free Books For Kids’ program, which will see millions of free books distributed to Australian kids.

The program will begin on Thursday 18 February, with 2.6 million free books up for grabs.

The retailer is putting eight different titles on offer and the best part is that there’s no need to buy anything to grab yourself a free book.

One book will be available each week across the eight week promotion, with a bunch of different Sesame Street titles up for grabs.

Families will also be able to tune in to the Big W’s YouTube channel to watch storytime readings of books from celebs like Rose Byrne, Rove McManus and Olivia Newton-John.

There will also be a ‘Free Books For Kids’ podcast featuring audio recordings of book readings.

The books will be available nationally, while stocks last, you can find out more information about the ‘Free Books For Kids’ program on Big W’s website.

