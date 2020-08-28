It’s always nice to have a good, sturdy pair of runners for exercise – and of course, we love the look of a big brand on our feet. Hello, Nike!

Sometimes they come with a hefty price tag and right now, that can pinch the wallet a little too hard. However, one Australian department store has got a stack of shoes in-store and online for an excellent deal.

Bargain hunters have discovered Big W’s Nike sale which has seen some pairs be discounted to as little as $40 in-store and online!

For example, the Nike Women’s Downshifter 9 Running Shoe is on sale for $70, which is a saving of $30 compared to the actual Nike website ($100).

And the Nike Men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoe was slashed to between $40-70 when usually it would sell for up to $100 via Nike. The more you know.

Big W have also got kids shoes as well so you can get the whole family sorted just in time for the weather to start warming up.

To see what Big W has available, head here.