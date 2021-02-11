Many people keep their eyes out for hot deals on a Dyson, but some people in particular like the thought of one model in particular – the Animal. With its larger head, it is ideal for pet fur and other tough stuff that ends up around the home.

If you are one of those shoppers, it’s time to whip out that wallet!

As part of Big W’s BIG Brand sale, the store has slashed the price of the Dyson V7 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum by $250.

So until February 24, you can get your hands on this bad boy for just $449! An absolute bargain.

It won’t be the only thing you might want to consider checking off your wishlist. If you’re looking to work off a few kilos this year, the Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch is now on sale for just $199 (a saving of $100).

Big W have also got 30% weighted blankets too – and who doesn’t love a weighted blanket??

The BIG Brand Sale ends on February 24 so if you are keen to splurge, don’t wait around.