It is always fun to freshen up your home with some new furniture and luckily for all of us, Big W has got some brand new pieces that are in style and at a price that won’t break the bank (including rattan!)

The new collection just screams Summer and definitely suits this sudden warmer weather.

For example, this Freestanding Mirror will be perfect for when you are picking outfits, plus it has secret storage in the back! It costs $99.

Rattan is the talk of the town and Big W have delivered! This Bedside Table is just $49.

Speaking of storage, this chest of drawers will work wonders if you need some extra space in your bedroom. For $109, it is a steal!

