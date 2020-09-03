People love any opportunity to spruce up their homes and with the new trend of rattan furniture come through the door, any bargain pieces are tempting… and boy, has Big W got us in a spin!

The department store’s Feel Good Spring Collection has just dropped, featuring a stack of new pieces for every room for the house – and even your outdoor space.

For example, the Nadi set has shoppers already in a frenzy! (prices vary)

Got kids? Grab a bookshelf for $99!

If you’re keen to entertain outdoors in Summer, this new couch set will do the trick – it’s just $499 for the set!

See more of Big W’s new Spring collection here.

