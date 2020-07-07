When Dyson vacuums go on sale, everyone stops. This time it is at Big W and there are some pretty decent savings.

As part of their sale on home appliances, the department store have gone ahead and slashed the prices on some of the faves in the cleaning world.

For example, you can now get your hands on a V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum for just $399, which is a saving of $200!

Another deal is on the Light Ball Multi Floor Vacuum which is also down to $399, with a saving of $100.

Other big brands in the sale include Breville, Philips, and Russell Hobbs. A brand new coffee machine, anyone? Check out all the deals here.

