As the proud Uncle of two adorable kelpies (yes, really!) I couldn’t be more chuffed with Big W’s “Creepy-Cute” range of Halloween pet costumes!

Did I tell you I’m also a “god-uncle” (it’s a thing if I say it is…) of an adorable fluffy ‘Bordoodle’ (Border Collie x Poodle) and I can’t get over how cute she’d look in one of these costumes!

…Okay, I’ll stop melting for a moment.

Take a look at these.

Magnificent. I’m so happy my nephews and nieces (who are puppies by the way) will be able to join in on Halloween this year!

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re available now and start at around $4. Rude not to?