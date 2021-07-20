In times like these, there is nothing better than a bit of wholesome television to soothe the soul, and Channel Nine’s Beauty & The Geek is ticking all the boxes. Audiences are loving watching the shy, quirky men break out of their shells and the potential love stories.

One connection that is starting to spark is between Kiran and Bryanna who had viewers screaming when they locked lips on Monday night. When the pair called into Jase & PJ on Tuesday morning, they got pretty shy when discussing the details.

