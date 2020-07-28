Have you ever noticed a worker at your local supermarket, department or takeaway outlet wearing a second badge labelled ‘No One Deserves A Serve’? Well, there’s an important reason behind it.

The badges are part of a campaign to put an end to the unwarranted abuse staff receive from disgruntled customers while working and is an attempt to remind shoppers that they are people too.

The badge displays the name of the initiative and then has a label saying, “I’m a mother”, “I’m a father”, “I’m a daughter”, or I’m a son”.

It has been explained recently by a Woolworths employee named Dakota Rae Shaw who took to social media to discuss the campaign publicly.

“Basically the union brought then out t use so that people could imagine if it was their daughter they were speaking to,” Dakota explained.

The Shop Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA) claims over 85 per cent of workers have been abused while on the job. Thankfully, the campaign has seen a 44 per cent reduction since the badges were rolled out.